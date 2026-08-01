Three killed as heavy rain triggers landslides, floods across Kerala

Three people were killed and several others were trapped following separate landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts on Saturday, as incessant heavy rain triggered floods and fresh landslides across Kerala, officials said.
In Idukki, Sumathi, a resident of the Adoormala area near Kudayathoor, died after debris from a landslide struck her house in the early hours of Saturday, according to the district administration.
Her husband and son were rescued by neighbours and admitted to a hospital in Thodupuzha after sustaining injuries. The house was completely destroyed in the landslide.
Sumathi’s body was recovered after a search operation involving personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police and revenue departments.
In Kottayam district, a youth died and his mother was buried under debris after a landslide at Payyanithottam in Poonjar. The deceased was identified as Joseph, son of Johny. Although he was rescued, he died of his injuries while being taken to hospital. Search operations are under way to trace his mother, who is suspected to be trapped under the debris.
In another incident in Idukki’s Vagamon, Prabhakaran Nair, a native of Vaikom in Kottayam, died after a landslide hit his relative’s house. Officials said he was sleeping in a bedroom when the landslide occurred. His body was recovered after an hours-long search.
Several areas in Idukki reported landslides and flooding. At Upputhara, a parked police jeep was damaged in a landslide. The overflowing Pullakayar river submerged the Kokkayar low-level crossing, locally known as chappath, while around six houses in the area were inundated. The affected families were shifted to safer locations.
Traffic was disrupted at several places in the district. A landslide blocked the Kattappana-Vazhavara road, while rising water levels in the Chottupara stream at Vandiperiyar caused waterlogging on National Highway 183. The road at Nellimala was also blocked.
Authorities have announced the opening of shutters of minor dams in the district as water levels continued to rise.
Neighbouring Kottayam witnessed widespread flooding in Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal and Erumeli, affecting traffic and prompting rescue operations.
Erattupetta town saw a sharp rise in water levels overnight, forcing authorities to halt vehicular movement. Several houses in Nadakkal and Murikkoly were inundated, and rescue teams, assisted by local residents, evacuated people stranded on upper floors of their homes.
In Koottickal and Mundakkayam, the overflowing Manimala and Pullakayar rivers submerged causeways and low-level crossings, while water entered several houses. Traffic was affected after the Mundakkayam causeway went underwater.
More landslides were reported from the hilly areas of Pathanamthitta district. Ranni MLA Pazhakulam Madhu said heavy flooding had affected Ranni and nearby areas, urging residents to remain cautious as river levels rose dangerously.
Several parts of Ranni and surrounding areas were cut off following floods, and the district administration deployed boats to rescue people trapped in their homes. Relief camps have also been opened in the district.
Authorities said heavy rain and landslides caused a sudden rise in the water level of the Pampa river.
Heavy rain was also reported from the hilly areas of Kollam district, while floods and minor landslides were reported in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad.
In Chaliyam, Kozhikode, a fishing boat was stranded in high waves, and fishermen were later rescued.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday said the government was fully prepared to deal with rain-related emergencies as heavy rain continued to lash the state, triggering landslides, flash floods and widespread disruption in several districts.
In a social media post, Satheesan said he had spoken to the Revenue Minister, Chief Secretary and district collectors following reports of landslides and mudslides from various parts of the state.
He said the Revenue Minister would coordinate disaster management operations and had convened a meeting of all district collectors at 11 am to review the situation.
Satheesan said teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and other emergency agencies were ready to respond to any eventuality.
The government would ensure the best possible treatment for those injured and expedite rehabilitation measures for affected families, he added.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to keep rescue teams on alert and advise people in vulnerable areas to remain cautious.
A red alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while an orange alert is in place for Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad.
District administrations have declared holidays for educational institutions in several districts due to the heavy rain forecast.
(With inputs from PTI)