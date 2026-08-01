Three killed as heavy rain triggers landslides, floods across Kerala

In Kottayam district, a youth died and his mother was buried under debris after a landslide at Payyanithottam in Poonjar. The deceased was identified as Joseph, son of Johny. Although he was rescued, he died of his injuries while being taken to hospital. Search operations are under way to trace his mother, who is suspected to be trapped under the debris.

In another incident in Idukki’s Vagamon, Prabhakaran Nair, a native of Vaikom in Kottayam, died after a landslide hit his relative’s house. Officials said he was sleeping in a bedroom when the landslide occurred. His body was recovered after an hours-long search.

Several areas in Idukki reported landslides and flooding. At Upputhara, a parked police jeep was damaged in a landslide. The overflowing Pullakayar river submerged the Kokkayar low-level crossing, locally known as chappath, while around six houses in the area were inundated. The affected families were shifted to safer locations.

Traffic was disrupted at several places in the district. A landslide blocked the Kattappana-Vazhavara road, while rising water levels in the Chottupara stream at Vandiperiyar caused waterlogging on National Highway 183. The road at Nellimala was also blocked.

Authorities have announced the opening of shutters of minor dams in the district as water levels continued to rise.

Neighbouring Kottayam witnessed widespread flooding in Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal and Erumeli, affecting traffic and prompting rescue operations.

Erattupetta town saw a sharp rise in water levels overnight, forcing authorities to halt vehicular movement. Several houses in Nadakkal and Murikkoly were inundated, and rescue teams, assisted by local residents, evacuated people stranded on upper floors of their homes.

In Koottickal and Mundakkayam, the overflowing Manimala and Pullakayar rivers submerged causeways and low-level crossings, while water entered several houses. Traffic was affected after the Mundakkayam causeway went underwater.

More landslides were reported from the hilly areas of Pathanamthitta district. Ranni MLA Pazhakulam Madhu said heavy flooding had affected Ranni and nearby areas, urging residents to remain cautious as river levels rose dangerously.