Attack by CPM workers during raid at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence was planned, not spontaneous stir: ED

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed the Kerala High Court that the attack on its officials by CPM workers during a raid at the residence of Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan was an organised assault on the Central investigating agency. The ED filed the statement opposing the bail pleas of CPM workers accused in the case. It further contended that the incident cannot be viewed as an ordinary law-and-order issue or a spontaneous public protest.

According to the ED, the object of the unlawful assembly was not merely to protest against the search proceedings, but to obstruct a lawful investigation, deter public servants from discharging their statutory functions, and intimidate investigating officers.

“The attack on government officials while discharging their duties was pre-planned, with the intention of causing death by using dangerous weapons,” stated the affidavit signed by V Sanath Reddy Polamreddy, assistant director, ED, Kochi.

ED stated that the members of the assembly surrounded the vehicles, shouted exhortations to kill the officers, pelted stones, damaged government vehicles, and assaulted ED officials, CRPF personnel, and police officers.

According to the ED, the attack was not a spontaneous reaction to the search proceedings. The search commenced in the morning, whereas the attack took place only after it was completed and the officials had begun their return journey.

“The considerable time gap between the commencement of the search and the actual assault afforded sufficient opportunity for mobilisation of supporters and preparation for the attack. The investigation also revealed visual recordings indicating coordinated movement of the unlawful assembly, thereby prima facie establishing planning and concerted action among the participants,” the ED submitted. The ED also stated that the larger conspiracy behind the attack is still under investigation.