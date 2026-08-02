CPI(M) accuses CM Satheesan of skipping rain disaster response for Youth League leader's event

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and former MLA V K Prasanth on Sunday criticised Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan over his visit to the residence of a Youth League leader in Malappuram, alleging that it was inappropriate at a time when thousands of people across the state were grappling with rain-related disasters.
In a Facebook post, Rahim shared visuals of the chief minister attending an event in Ponnani and said he initially found the footage "unbelievable" before confirming its authenticity.
He alleged that while people in several districts were suffering due to landslides and floods, Satheesan spent time as a guest at the residence of a Youth League leader in Ponnani and had a lavish meal.
The Youth League is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Rahim said that during such a serious crisis, it was the responsibility of those in power to reassure the public and lead relief efforts.
"As the chairperson of the State Disaster Management Authority, the chief minister should be coordinating relief operations efficiently during such an emergency," he said.
"Setting aside these official responsibilities and spending time as a guest at a Youth League leader's house is completely inappropriate and ill-timed," Rahim alleged.
He further claimed that prioritising personal engagements and hospitality over official responsibilities when the state was facing a disaster amounted to disregarding public concerns. Rahim urged Satheesan to cancel all other engagements and focus on coordinating relief operations.
Former MLA V K Prasanth also shared the videos on social media and criticised the chief minister, drawing a comparison with former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Prasanth claimed that Vijayan had cancelled public engagements during previous natural disasters to personally oversee rescue and relief operations.
Satheesan attended multiple events in Malappuram on Saturday, the same day Kerala witnessed widespread landslides and flooding that claimed several lives.
Responding to the criticism, Kerala Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said this was not the time for political allegations and that the government's priority was to provide relief to those affected by the heavy rains.
Speaking to reporters in Pathanamthitta, Vishnunadh was asked about the criticism over Satheesan's reported use of a government-hired helicopter to visit his ailing father-in-law in Kochi and his participation in the event at the residence of a Youth League leader in Malappuram.
"Right now, the focus should be on taking care of the people. Once the situation improves, the CM will reply to all these controversies. The CM only asked me to camp here and coordinate relief efforts," the minister said.
"He has called the District Collector here thrice, enquiring about the situation due to the rains and whether any additional assistance is required. There is no need to make political accusations at this time. I do not think responsible people will create controversies in the prevailing situation," Vishnunadh added.
A section of the media had reported that Satheesan recently used the helicopter to visit his father-in-law, who is undergoing treatment in Kochi. The reports prompted sharp criticism from the opposition CPI(M).
Satheesan has not yet responded to the allegations.
(With inputs from PTI)