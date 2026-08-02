CPI(M) accuses CM Satheesan of skipping rain disaster response for Youth League leader's event

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and former MLA V K Prasanth on Sunday criticised Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan over his visit to the residence of a Youth League leader in Malappuram, alleging that it was inappropriate at a time when thousands of people across the state were grappling with rain-related disasters.

In a Facebook post, Rahim shared visuals of the chief minister attending an event in Ponnani and said he initially found the footage "unbelievable" before confirming its authenticity.

He alleged that while people in several districts were suffering due to landslides and floods, Satheesan spent time as a guest at the residence of a Youth League leader in Ponnani and had a lavish meal.

The Youth League is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Rahim said that during such a serious crisis, it was the responsibility of those in power to reassure the public and lead relief efforts.

"As the chairperson of the State Disaster Management Authority, the chief minister should be coordinating relief operations efficiently during such an emergency," he said.

"Setting aside these official responsibilities and spending time as a guest at a Youth League leader's house is completely inappropriate and ill-timed," Rahim alleged.