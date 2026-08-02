From uniform syllabus to common calendar, panel plans FYUGP rejig in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two years after Kerala introduced the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP), the first comprehensive review of its implementation has called for a broad reforms to the system. An expert committee has recommended reforms spanning examinations, curriculum, internships, governance and scholarships. The changes, the panel said, are needed to ensure the programme delivers on its academic objectives and is implemented uniformly across universities.

The interim report, submitted to Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) vice-chairperson Achuthsankar S Nair by the committee chaired by Prof Gladston Raj S, contains 14 recommendations aimed at strengthening academic quality, streamlining administration and improving student outcomes under the revamped undergraduate system.

Among the key recommendations is the constitution of a State Consortium for Academic Planning and Examination Coordination (SCAPEC) to prepare and publish a common academic calendar and examination schedule for all universities by March 31 every year. The consortium, comprising the KSHEC vice-chairperson, council representatives, university registrars and controllers of examinations, would oversee its uniform implementation across institutions.

The committee has also proposed setting up an Inter-University Board of Studies Committee (IUBC) for every discipline, comprising chairpersons of Boards of Studies from all universities, to harmonise curriculum structure, syllabus format, internship requirements, assessment practices and examination frameworks across universities.

Seeking to raise academic standards, the report recommends redesigning both internal and end-semester question papers, with greater emphasis on higher-order thinking skills. It has also proposed constituting an Assessment and Evaluation Review Committee in every university to periodically review question papers and assignments for alignment with course and programme outcomes. In addition, the committee has recommended that 20% of internal assessment marks in every course be awarded based on evaluation of the teacher-specific fifth module.