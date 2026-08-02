‘Future belongs to technology’: Synthite Industries executive chairman Viju Jacob

From a family enterprise to a global natural extracts powerhouse, Viju Jacob has steered Synthite Industries well beyond its roots as one of the world’s largest producers of spice oleoresins. Today, the group’s footprint spans nutraceuticals and wellness supplements, hospitality through the Ramada brand, and an impressive portfolio of businesses driven by innovation and value addition. In this interaction with TNIE, Viju reflects on the company’s evolution, global expansion, innovation, investment in CIAL, business climate in Kerala, and more.

Could you tell us about the beginning of Synthite?

My father, C V Jacob, started Synthite in 1970 with just black pepper extracts and oleoresins, and 10 employees. We could not make our first exports until 1976, as we struggled with the extraction process. Our US partner identified the technical problem, sent experts to Kerala, and helped us improve the product by reducing the solvent content. At that time, the oleoresin industry was virtually unknown in India.

When did you join the company?

In 1982. Before joining formally, I had worked on the shop floor, in R&D and quality control during my college holidays. When I joined, I realised how difficult it was to introduce new ideas. There was a fixed way of doing things. I often argued that unless we encouraged new thinking, we could never develop new products or grow the business.

What was the outcome of those efforts?

After I joined, we established our first factory outside Kerala — Coimbatore, in 1985. We set it up to produce floral extracts from jasmine, tuberose and mimosa under a tie-up with Karl Pfizer, a supplier to the French perfume house Guerlain. Establishing the factory and building a network of jasmine growers were huge learning experiences.