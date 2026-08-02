Kerala Health Minister Muraleedharan orders probe into charges of financial misconduct in Oushadhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of allegations of major financial irregularities, Health Minister K Muraleedharan has initiated action against officials of Oushadhi, the state-owned ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit. The minister has ordered a detailed probe by the health secretary, and also sought a Vigilance investigation into the matter.

The move comes after Thrissur-based Nerkazhcha Association alleged serious irregularities in the procurement, execution of works, maintenance of accounts, and other connected financial transactions at Oushadhi under the Department of Ayush. The association, in its petition, has alleged revenue manipulation during the financial year 2024-25 and a lack of transparency in the bidding process.

“The finance inspection wing shall examine whether the applicable financial rules, tender procedures, and accounting practices have been duly complied with and submit a comprehensive report with findings and recommendations for further action, if warranted, at the earliest,” stated the order issued by the minister. He has also written a letter to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala seeking a vigilance probe into the allegations.

In the petition, P B Satheesh, the director of the association, alleged attempts to manipulate revenue during the financial year 2024-25. “While other units recorded an increase in sales, the dealer sales of Oushadhi declined from Rs 21 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 15 crore in 2025-26 instead of increasing to the projected Rs 30 crore.