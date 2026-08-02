Kidnap probe exposes drug gang; 10 held in separate operations across Kochi

KOCHI: An investigation into the alleged abduction of a youth from outside Forum Mall in Maradu has led Kochi City police to unravel what they describe as a major narcotics network operating across the city and neighbouring districts, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of MDMA.

According to officers, the incident occurred around 9.50pm on Wednesday, when a scooterist was allegedly abducted by a group travelling in a car. One of the accused also rode away on the victim’s scooter. Although no formal complaint was initially lodged, a kidnapping case was filed at Maradu police station based on the statement of a food delivery man who witnessed the incident.

A special investigation team was constituted the same night under the supervision of the Kochi police commissioner. CCTV footage helped investigators identify the vehicle used in the crime, which was found to be registered in the name of V P Shahnas, a Palakkad native and an accused in a narcotics case.

Further probe revealed the involvement of Francis Xavier, of Thoppumpady, who had been externed under Kaapa and is accused in several criminal cases, and Kannur native Anoop. Police said the kidnapping stemmed from a financial dispute over a drug transaction.