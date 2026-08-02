Probe, conclude, prevent, say medical experts as negligence cases go up in Kerala

KOCHI: The death of 18-month-old Devansh Shaurya in Kannur on July 10 following complications after he was administered anaesthesia for a minor lip injury, is the latest in the series of alleged medical negligence cases reported in the state’s hospitals in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a government doctor in Aluva was booked for allegedly prescribing an excessive dose of medicine for the treatment of a six-month-old infant. In June, the family of a 73-year-old man had accused a private hospital in Pathanamthitta of negligence after he collapsed and died during a treadmill test.

Terming Devansh’s death as shocking, health experts said there was no need to administer anaesthesia for a minor injury. They also stressed the importance of establishing a robust system to investigate each case thoroughly, identify the cause and prevent medical negligence, rather than drawing hasty conclusions.

Highlighting the SC’s guidelines on the factors that constitute a medical negligence and medical accident, Dr Sulphi Noohu, the former president of Indian Medical Association, Kerala chapter, said, “In most cases, medical accidents are beyond control and unfortunate. There needs to be an audit in the department which can help in correcting the system.”

In May, the SC had ruled that a professional may be held liable for negligence if he does not possess the requisite skill or failed to exercise it with reasonable competence. Recently, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission had also ruled that a criminal case could be registered against a private hospital only if an expert medical panel established that negligence had occurred.

According to Dr P K Sasidharan, a Kozhikode-based public health expert, most cases reported as medical negligence in the state are in fact medical accidents.

“In other countries, there are ‘general practitioners’ or ‘family doctors’ who, after adequate initial screening, refer cases to hospitals. India does not have them.