Probe, conclude, prevent, say medical experts as negligence cases go up in Kerala

KOCHI: The death of 18-month-old Devansh Shaurya in Kannur on July 10 following complications after he was administered anaesthesia for a minor lip injury, is the latest in the series of alleged medical negligence cases reported in the state’s hospitals in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, a government doctor in Aluva was booked for allegedly prescribing an excessive dose of medicine for the treatment of a six-month-old infant. In June, the family of a 73-year-old man had accused a private hospital in Pathanamthitta of negligence after he collapsed and died during a treadmill test.
Terming Devansh’s death as shocking, health experts said there was no need to administer anaesthesia for a minor injury. They also stressed the importance of establishing a robust system to investigate each case thoroughly, identify the cause and prevent medical negligence, rather than drawing hasty conclusions.
Highlighting the SC’s guidelines on the factors that constitute a medical negligence and medical accident, Dr Sulphi Noohu, the former president of Indian Medical Association, Kerala chapter, said, “In most cases, medical accidents are beyond control and unfortunate. There needs to be an audit in the department which can help in correcting the system.”
In May, the SC had ruled that a professional may be held liable for negligence if he does not possess the requisite skill or failed to exercise it with reasonable competence. Recently, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission had also ruled that a criminal case could be registered against a private hospital only if an expert medical panel established that negligence had occurred.
According to Dr P K Sasidharan, a Kozhikode-based public health expert, most cases reported as medical negligence in the state are in fact medical accidents.
“In other countries, there are ‘general practitioners’ or ‘family doctors’ who, after adequate initial screening, refer cases to hospitals. India does not have them.
Having competent primary care doctors can prevent overcrowding in bigger hospitals and consequent system failures,” he said, adding that reporting on medical negligence and medical accidents should also be accurate.
Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, another expert, said rather than making conclusions, the state needs a system that involves experts to scientifically investigate the cases and allegations. “The cause should be identified to rectify the issue. It can also help prevent medical negligence,” he said.
Dr Sulphi said several medical accidents can be prevented through better safety protocols during procedures. “Labelling, checking and additional precautions are important for this. We need more transparent communication with patients and bystanders on a procedure’s complications. It can prevent unnecessary allegations,” he said, adding that when there are several medical negligence allegations, actual cases would end up getting less attention.
Maintaining that lack of efficiency can cause medical accidents, Dr Sasidharan said, “To prevent this, we need proper training and more faculty and facilities. Doctors, too, should try to improve the system. When the system improves, medical accidents will become rare,” he said.
The experts also felt that a rising number of medical negligence allegations will lead to dent doctor-patient trust. “Patients these days depend on social media for health-related information. Doctors are scared of handling cases and avoid taking risks. This causes delay in treatment,” said Dr Sulphi.
Recent cases
July 10: 18-month-old dies after being administered anaesthesia in Kannur hospital
July 12: Aluva doctor booked for prescribing excessive medicine does to infant
June 25: Negligence alleged after man dies during treadmill test at a private hospital in Pandalam
May 29: Woman loses mobility after surgery for leg pain in Manjeri Govt Hosp