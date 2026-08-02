Writer Thottam Rajashekharan passes away in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted writer, veteran journalist and former director of the public relations department Thottam Rajashekharan, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. He was 96. He was suffering from age-related health ailments. The cremation will be held on Sunday at 11 am at Santhikavadam in Thycaud.

His most noticeable tenure in government service came during the Emergency when he served as the Chief of Censorship in the Department of Public Relations.

He has authored more than twenty literary works, including novels, drama, service story, and a translation. In 1982, he won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for miscellaneous works for ‘Cinema, Mithyayum Sathyavum.’ He has also won the T K Madhava Smriti Puraskaram for the work ‘Narayanaguru Nayakan,’ a biography published in 2011. In 2011, he published his autobiography, ‘Udyoga Parvam Utharakandam.’

Born in 1930, Rajasekharan started his career as a lecturer at Mar Ivanios College and later worked as a journalist. Rajashekharan later served with the Public Relations Department for 10 years.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise.