Elappully eyes Kerala’s 1st ‘groundnut village’ tag

PALAKKAD: As the country looks to reduce its dependence on imported edible oils, a village in Palakkad is betting on a one small oilseed that can make a big difference. Elappully panchayat has launched an ambitious effort to revive groundnut cultivation, hoping to transform itself into Kerala’s first organised ‘groundnut village’ while creating a new source of income for local farmers.
Barely a decade ago, groundnut fields had become a familiar sight across parts of Elappully. Though the crop was cultivated only for a brief period, it attracted scores of farmers, with traders and small processing units emerging to procure the harvest. But as cultivation dwindled, the crop once again vanished from the village.
The panchayat authorities, with the help of the department of agriculture and the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds (NMEO-OS), are hoping to script a second comeback story with groundnut cultivation planned across 112 acres in the first phase. More than 65 farmers have already enrolled, raising hopes that the crop could once again become a viable source of income.
“Unlike the previous revival, this one is backed by scientific planning. Farmers will receive high-yielding, disease-resistant varieties such as Kadiri Lepakshi, VR-10, TMV-14 and TGS-1694. Soil samples from every participating field will be analysed, soil health cards issued, and extensive training programmes conducted to promote scientific cultivation practices,” agriculture officer B S Vinod Kumar told TNIE.
The project has identified areas such as Menonpara, Kottilpara and Eduppukulam as being particularly suited for cultivation. “Groundnut with shell fetches around Rs 80 per kg, while cultivation costs are comparatively low. The crop offers farmers a profitable alternative and also supports crop diversification in the region,” the officer added.
Groundnut also has a deeper history in Elappully. Before sugarcane became the dominant crop following the establishment of the Menonpara Sugar Factory, groundnut was widely cultivated in the area. As farmers shifted to sugarcane, groundnut cultivation declined. The current initiative seeks not only to restore groundnut cultivation but also to establish a complete value chain — from production and procurement to oil extraction and marketing.
Panchayat president P C Biju believes the initiative can reshape the area’s agricultural landscape. “Reviving groundnut is about creating a sustainable livelihood for farmers while building on the area’s agricultural strengths,” he said.
The first sowing of the new varieties is scheduled at Kottilpara on August 10.