Elappully eyes Kerala’s 1st ‘groundnut village’ tag

PALAKKAD: As the country looks to reduce its dependence on imported edible oils, a village in Palakkad is betting on a one small oilseed that can make a big difference. Elappully panchayat has launched an ambitious effort to revive groundnut cultivation, hoping to transform itself into Kerala’s first organised ‘groundnut village’ while creating a new source of income for local farmers.

Barely a decade ago, groundnut fields had become a familiar sight across parts of Elappully. Though the crop was cultivated only for a brief period, it attracted scores of farmers, with traders and small processing units emerging to procure the harvest. But as cultivation dwindled, the crop once again vanished from the village.

The panchayat authorities, with the help of the department of agriculture and the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds (NMEO-OS), are hoping to script a second comeback story with groundnut cultivation planned across 112 acres in the first phase. More than 65 farmers have already enrolled, raising hopes that the crop could once again become a viable source of income.

“Unlike the previous revival, this one is backed by scientific planning. Farmers will receive high-yielding, disease-resistant varieties such as Kadiri Lepakshi, VR-10, TMV-14 and TGS-1694. Soil samples from every participating field will be analysed, soil health cards issued, and extensive training programmes conducted to promote scientific cultivation practices,” agriculture officer B S Vinod Kumar told TNIE.