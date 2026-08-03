Flood situation remains critical in Kottayam, residents grapple with aftermath

IDUKKI/KOTTAYAM/ALAPPUZHA: A reduction in rainfall brought some relief to Kottayam on Sunday, but several low-lying areas continued to grapple with the aftermath of flooding. Water receded from many places, allowing residents to begin cleaning homes and shops, though thick deposits of mud and silt remained.

Erattupetta, Pala, Kanjirappally and Koottickal were among the worst-hit areas.

More than 100 houses were inundated in Karakkad, Erattupetta, after the Meenachil river rose sharply, with several homes suffering damage. Power infrastructure and a drinking-water well were also damaged. Nearly 200 shops in Erattupetta and Pala were flooded, causing substantial losses to traders, including those who had stocked goods for Onam. Thirty-four relief camps were functioning in Kottayam taluk, sheltering 419 people.

The district administration reviewed the relief and rehabilitation efforts at a Disaster Management Authority meeting, with officials maintaining vigilance despite receding water levels.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Regina Johny and her son Josephin, who died in the Payyanithottam landslide, were laid to rest. In Theekoy, assistance was assured to dairy farmer Anil Kumar, who lost 11 cattle in the floods.