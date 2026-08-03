Floodwaters recede from Ranni

PATHANAMANTHITTA: Even as floodwaters receded from the worst-hit hill town of Ranni on Sunday, the crisis shifted downstream to the low-lying Aranmula region, where waterlogging worsened and authorities warned that inundation could continue for another two days.

A total of 3,568 people are currently staying in 95 relief camps across the district. Tiruvalla houses the highest number of people, with 1,615 in 47 camps, followed by Kozhenchery (996 in 18 camps), Mallappally (428 in 16 camps), Ranni (384 in nine camps) and Konni (145 in five camps). A house fully and 42 houses partially damaged in the district.

Although the Pamba has begun receding, offering some relief to Ranni, the aftermath of the floods continues to pose major challenges. Shopkeepers have begun removing damaged goods from flooded establishments, with traders estimating losses worth several crores as stocks purchased for the upcoming Onam season were destroyed.

Waterlogging, however, continues in several pockets. The Chettimukku-Valiyakavu Road at Pulloli remains submerged, while floodwater has not completely receded from the lower-floor shops at the Ittiyappara private bus stand. Cleaning operations are under way across flood-affected commercial establishments, but stagnant water continues to disrupt transportation and daily life.

Meanwhile, the storage at major reservoirs remained comfortable, with the live storage level in the Pamba reservoir at 35.47% and the Kakki dam at 44.11%. Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey said that, according to the latest assessment of the Central Water Commission, water levels in the region could rise further before receding.