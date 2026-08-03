From her Paniya roots, young Kerala artisan grows a contemporary jewellery brand

KALPETTA: The bright red kunnikuru (rosary pea) seeds once adorned the ears and necks of Paniya women, carrying stories of a community deeply rooted in the forests of Wayanad. Today, those stories are finding a new voice through Aparna Raj, a 24-year-old from Sultan Bathery who is breathing fresh life into her community’s traditional jewellery.

Inspired by the handcrafted ornaments worn by her grandmother, Cheeru, Aparna has reimagined age-old Paniya jewellery with a contemporary appeal. Through her brand, Panici, she is creating modern versions of traditional ornaments such as Choothumani, Kallumala, Mudacheelu and Panathali, preserving their cultural identity while making them relevant to today’s generation.

For Aparna, the initiative is more than a business venture. It is an effort to ensure that the artistic traditions of the Paniya community do not disappear with the passing of its elders.