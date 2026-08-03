Madayi ‘wards off’ Kerala monsoon maladies with mari theyyam

KANNUR: Despite the heavy rain, devotees and spectators turned out in large numbers to witness mari theyyams at Kannur’s Madayi on Saturday.

Mari theyyam is considered as the traditional monsoon ritual art form believed to ward off disease, poverty and sorrow during the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam.

Unlike conventional theyyam performances, mari theyyams follows a unique ritual tradition, beginning at a sacred grove on land, visiting the houses and concluding with a ceremonial procession and final rites in the sea, making it one of the region’s most distinctive performances.

Mari theyyams consist of six distinct deities including Marikaliyan, Mamayakkaliyan, Marikkalachi, Mamayakkalachi, Marikkuliyan, and Mamayakkuliyan.

“Mari theyyam are revered as deities believed to remove the ‘shani’ (the illnesses, calamities and hardships associated with the monsoon) that affect the land and its people.

After the midday puja at the Madayi Thiruvarkattu Kavu, the theyyam descend from a sacred spot on Madayipara. It is believed that once the shani is driven away, the evil spirits are symbolically released into the sea through rituals that include puja and the traditional sacrifice of a chicken,” said Dr Sanjeevan Azhikode, a theyyam researcher from Kannur.