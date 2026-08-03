Organ donation turnaround lands Kerala national award

Over the past year, K-SOTTO conducted extensive awareness campaigns and organised brain-death certification workshops for doctors. There were instances when families took the initiative themselves, shifting their brain-dead kin to hospitals with streamlined procedures.

"The public is fully aware of the importance of organ donations in saving lives," said Dr Noble Gracious, executive director of K-SOTTO. But that alone would not improve donation numbers without bringing hospitals into confidence, he said, adding that K-SOTTO focused on streamlining the process to help hospitals declare brain deaths in a timely manner.

Major changes were also made to transport and coordination -- the most critical link in the donation chain. A 24-hour taxi-ambulance network, backed by a special revolving fund, was launched for rapid delivery of organs, medical teams and samples. Green corridors were set up with the police, and state helicopters were deployed for emergency air transport. The government also decided to grant professional fees to medical teams working long hours during the process.

Awareness efforts included the 'Smriti Vandanam' project honouring donor families, the 'Jeevanekam Jeevanakam' social-media campaign, and doctor-training programmes. These reforms have enabled 347 transplant surgeries through 108 deceased donors over six years.