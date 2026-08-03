Padma honour for Vellappally has devalued award: Gopalan

KOZHIKODE: Industrialist Gokulam Gopalan has criticised SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan alleging that the organisation has come under the influence of money and power and has moved away from the principles laid down by Sree Narayana Guru.

Speaking at the inauguration of a housing project jointly organised by AIMA and the Sree Narayana Sahodara Dharma Vedi at Kurumboyil in Kozhikode, Gopalan accused Vellappally of using the SNDP Yogam for personal interests rather than the welfare of the community.

He alleged that the values of truth and righteousness espoused by Sree Narayana Guru were no longer reflected in the functioning of the SNDP Yogam.

He claimed the organisation had come under Vellappally’s financial influence, undermining its founding ideals. Gopalan also criticised the conferring of the Padma Bhushan on Vellappally, saying the civilian honour should be reserved for individuals who have made outstanding and selfless contributions to society.

He alleged that the award had been devalued by being conferred on Vellappally.

He further alleged that a majority of Sree Narayana followers wanted Vellappally removed as SNDP Yogam general secretary, but claimed he had retained the post through financial clout and political influence.