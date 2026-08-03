The corridor of hope, a journey in pursuit of dignity

BHUBANESWAR: It is known as the Kashmir of Odisha, but basic amenities remain a dream for the residents of Mandubadi, a hamlet in Kandhamal district. They draw water from a pond, called ‘chuva’ in local parlance, which animals also depend on to quench their thirst. Women walk long distances to fetch water and rely on streams and ponds to bathe and wash clothes.

The scene is similar in most tribal hamlets of Odisha, where development remains a distant dream. Climate risks have made agriculture unaffordable, pushing families into extreme poverty and forcing them to migrate in large numbers in search of livelihoods.

Standing on a construction-site scaffold in his hamlet of Barabharania, Ganga Naik skilfully places bricks and fills the gaps with mortar, with two other helpers working alongside him. He stares at the scorching sun, gulps down water and glances at the distant paddy field where women are busy planting seedlings.

“Had I continued working in the fields here, I would have remained a tenant farmer struggling with debt. I constructed a pucca house for my family three years ago, and this one is for my brother, who works at a hotel in Kerala. Migration has changed my life. I have provided proper education to my children and climbed the ladder of success, earning dignity for my family,” he says, wiping the sweat off his forehead.

The 36-year-old resident of the hamlet in Odisha’s Ganjam district migrated to Kerala 20 years ago on the advice of elders. He ended up in Ayarkunnam, Kottayam, where he worked for a daily wage of Rs 150. Ganga Naik is especially proud of his involvement in the construction of buildings at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Today, he is a senior mason earning Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,300 a day.

The Odisha-Kerala migrant corridor has become a gateway of hope, offering people a chance to pursue dignity and escape life’s uncertainties. Every year, thousands from Odisha travel nearly 1,860 km in packed trains, often without food or water, to reach Kerala, aspiring to change their destiny through hard work.