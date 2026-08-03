Thuravoor-Ambalapuzha track doubling gains pace, earthwork tenders invited

KOCHI: Finally, things seem to be moving forward on the Thuravoor-Mararikulam, Maraikulam-Ambalapuzha, and Ambalapuzha-Alappuzha railway track doubling projects. Southern Railway’s Thiruvananthapuram division has invited tenders for earthwork between Cherthala-Mararikulam, Mararikulam-Alappuzha and Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha stations.

Track-doubling work on these stretches was sanctioned by the Railways in February and March. However, no deadline has been set for completion of work, Southern Railway said in a right-to-information (RTI) reply.

In February, seven projects were cleared for DPR surveys. This was notified by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha. “This is welcome news,” said Edwin Mathew, who commutes to Ernakulam daily from Kayamkulam.

“As of now, doubling works have been progressing on the Ernakulam-Kumbalam stretch. However, it should be noted that a delay in the work is making travel on this route woeful.