20 years on, Chengara remains symbol of Kerala’s unfinished land reforms

For many families, children have grown up knowing no home other than the protest site. An entire generation has spent its life waiting for the state to fulfil what they consider a basic right — ownership of a small, habitable piece of land. Today, around 3,500 people from nearly 600 families continue to live at the protest site, where they have remained for the past 19 years.

“Like my father, many of the first generation settlers have been cremated on this land,” said SJVSV joint secretary Suresh Kumar S.

“The coconut palms and jackfruit and mango trees they planted are now laden with fruit,” he added. Although families cultivate around 50 cents of land each, a safe and permanent home remains beyond their reach.

“There is still no electricity here. We continue to rely on kerosene lamps,” said SJVSV state president K S Gopi. “Ration cards were issued to us only in 2025 under the extreme poverty eradication programme, but they still do not carry house numbers.

The Malayalapuzha panchayat has not allotted house numbers because we have no title deeds. Without them, we cannot even approach banks for educational loans,” he pointed out.

Soon after the UDF government assumed office, SJVSV leaders met Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

“He assured us that he would initiate steps, possibly through his first budget. But nothing was announced. We also met Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar and Transport Minister C P John, both of whom had supported our struggle from the beginning. A meeting has been convened at the Pathanamthitta collectorate on Tuesday to discuss the Chengara issue. We remain hopeful that the new government will finally resolve it,” Gopi said.