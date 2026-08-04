70-hour rescue operation saves 3,627 people in flood-hit Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Fire and Rescue Services personnel evacuated 3,627 people from flood-hit areas of Pathanamthitta after flash floods engulfed large parts of the district before dawn on Saturday, with teams working continuously for more than 70 hours to rescue stranded residents, transport critically ill patients and deliver essential supplies.

Fire and Rescue officials were among the first responders to enter the swirling floodwaters and have barely paused since.

For more than 70 continuous hours, teams have carried elderly residents through waist-deep water, evacuated pregnant women and children, transported dialysis and kidney transplant patients, rescued stranded families from rooftops and isolated homes, and even saved livestock trapped by the flood.

The Fire and Rescue Services evacuated 3,627 people from flood-hit areas under the Ranni, Pathanamthitta, Konni and Tiruvalla fire stations.

Reinforcements comprising 160 firefighters from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Palakkad, along with 75 Civil Defence volunteers, joined the district's rescue operations.

Twelve rubber boats were deployed as rescue teams battled strong currents and inundated roads.

The operations were coordinated under district fire officer Visi Viswanath, with the district divided into four operational sectors. Control room operations were led by Pathanamthitta station officer V Vinod Kumar, while station officers Sandeep (Konni), Zakaria Ahmed Kutty (Ranni), Rajendran Nair (Tiruvalla) and Sasidharan (Seethathode) coordinated field operations in their respective sectors.

From the flooded streets of Ranni town to submerged villages in the Kozhencherry, Mallappally and Tiruvalla taluks, rescue personnel worked round the clock, often without food or sleep.