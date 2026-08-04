Auto driver testifies against IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A witness in the sensational road accident death case of Siraj journalist K M Basheer on Monday gave his statement before the Additional District and Sessions Court that IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman, under the influence of alcohol, had rammed Basheer’s bike, resulting in his death. Sriram is the lone accused in the case pertaining to the death of Basheer in the wee hours of August 3, 2019.

The fifth accused in the case, Manikandan, testified that he saw the car that later hit Basheer travelling at a high speed.

Seeing the vehicle dangerously navigating Vellayambalam round-about with a sound, he pulled over his autorickshaw, Manikandan told the court. The car overtook his autorickshaw and headed towards the public office.

Manikandan identified Sriram as the person who was behind the wheels and said when the latter got out of the car post the accident, he came to know that he was drunk.

Manikandan, who is an autodriver by profession, has been listed as the fifth witness in the case. The police, meanwhile, reported that summons could not be issued to the second, third and fourth witnesses as they were abroad.