Avocado cuts new path as Wayanad farmers seek better returns

KALPETTA: The Wayanad Hills Farmer Producer Company Limited (WHFPCL) is set to introduce a range of value-added avocado products — including cookies, cupcakes, avocado oil, vegetable butter and dried avocado powder — to help farmers overcome the sharp decline in avocado prices.

The first batch of avocado cookies and cupcakes was unveiled at the Avocado Fest held in Ambalavayal in collaboration with the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) and the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS).

WHFPCL officials said the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation (KERA), a flagship project of the Kerala government, to manufacture a range of processed avocado products including avocado oil, vegetable butter and avocado powder, besides other value-added items.

“This is a great opportunity for avocado farmers in Wayanad who are struggling with falling prices. Once these value-added products are launched on a commercial scale, farmers will be able to earn better returns even from the produce of a single tree,” WHFPCL chairman Sunil Kumar M R told TNIE.

The Avocado Fest held on July 31 and August 1 also witnessed strong participation from startups, research institutions and agro-based organisations, showcasing innovations in avocado processing and marketing.