British-born Chronicler Pepita Seth finds home in Guruvayur, devotes life to preserving Kerala’s living traditions

THRISSUR: Imagine a little girl growing up amidst the green meadows of Suffolk, in eastern England, spending her childhood among grazing cattle, absorbing the quiet rhythms of rural life.

Half a century later, that same girl would find herself thousands of miles away in Kerala, living in the temple town of Guruvayur, documenting its traditions, embracing its culture and dedicating her life to preserving the artistic heritage of a land that was not her own.

This is the remarkable story of Pepita Seth, writer, photographer, and today one of the most respected chroniclers of Kerala’s cultural traditions.

As she celebrates her 84th birthday, friends, admirers and well-wishers are gathering in Guruvayur to honour a woman whose life has become an extraordinary bridge between Britain and Kerala.

Pepita never set out to become an authority on Kerala. Born and raised in the United Kingdom, she developed an early fascination for travel and cultures. India was one among many destinations she hoped to explore. Her journey first took her to Delhi and Mumbai, but it was Kerala that altered the course of her life.

The lush landscapes, the warmth of its people and, above all, its living traditions captivated her imagination. What began as curiosity gradually transformed into commitment. She was no longer content to merely observe. She wanted to understand. Kathakali was among the first art forms that fascinated her.