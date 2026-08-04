Eastern inflow raises flood threat in Upper Kuttanad; relief camps opened

ALAPPUZHA: The continued inflow of water from the eastern high ranges has intensified the flood situation in Upper Kuttanad, forcing authorities to open relief camps and evacuate residents from low-lying areas. Although rainfall has eased slightly, water levels in the Pampa, Achankovil and Manimala rivers remain dangerously high.

Despite the release of floodwater into the sea through the Thottappally Spillway, the persistent inflow from the eastern catchments has slowed the recession of floodwaters. Rising water levels have inundated houses, service roads and agricultural areas in several parts of Thalavady, Muttar, Ramankary, Kainakary and Kavalam panchayats.

The revenue department has opened relief camps in the district, mainly in Kuttanad and Chengannur taluks and shifted 1,300 people. Most affected areas are in Chengannur, from where 759 people have been shifted to 17 camps set up in the taluk.

The overflowing Pampa river has left Nakada in Pandanad West virtually isolated after the RKV-Nakada Road and Nakada-Illimala Road were completely submerged. In Muttani Colony, one of the lowest-lying settlements in the region, floodwaters entered more than 20 houses.