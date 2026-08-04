Flood situation under control, says Kerala CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Assuring that the flood situation was under control, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said special arrangements had been deployed in Pathanamthitta, where the waters are yet to recede.

Briefing the media on Monday, he confirmed that heavy rains have claimed 15 lives so far, with seven people still missing in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.

Across the state, 316 relief camps have been opened, while crop damage has affected 3,596 farmers across 165 hectares. Dismissing allegations of government unpreparedness, the CM noted that the NDRF secretary had reviewed camp preparations on July 30 and 31.

Emergency rescue operations have been intensified across vulnerable zones. A fishermen’s boat from Kollam has been stationed at Chengannur for rescue operations, while two helicopters remain on standby at the Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu. Satheesan said that steps have been taken to mitigate the impact of coastal erosion, and pointed out that measures are needed to desilt dams and riverbeds.

Row over copter use

Clarifying his use of an helicopter, Satheesan said the flight was for an official trip to meet an investor, emphasising that the government did not lose a single rupee because of the journey, and adding that unlike former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan he had not used a helicopter to attend a party conference.

“The helicopter was taken on lease till September by the previous government. Whether we use it or not, we have to pay a monthly fee of `80 lakh, and for this we get 25 hours of free flying time,” said Satheesan.

To visit rain-affected places

T’Puram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan will visit the rain-affected areas to take stock of the calamities. He will reach Aranmula on Tuesday around noon and visit Ranni and other rain-affected places.