Kerala received three times normal rainfall in three days

KOCHI: Three days of torrential rain that claimed 15 lives and unleashed landslips, flash floods and widespread destruction across Kerala also significantly narrowed the state’s monsoon deficit.

According to IMD data, Kerala recorded 232% excess rainfall during the three-day period from July 31 to August 2. Meteorologists attribute such extreme short-duration rainfall to the combined effects of global warming and El Niño.

According to IMD scientists, Kerala’s normal rainfall for the three-day period from July 31 to August 2 is 55.4 mm. This year, however, the state received 184.2 mm of rain during the period — 232% above normal.

Pathanamthitta bore the brunt of the rain fury, recording a staggering 533% excess rainfall in just 72 hours. Against the normal 40 mm for the period, the district received 253 mm of rain. According to official sources, Vadasserikkara recorded 331 mm of rainfall on the night of July 31, while nearby Laha received 236 mm.

Thiruvananthapuram registered a 457% rainfall surplus, followed by Kozhikode (326%), Kollam (302%) and Kottayam (300%). Among the heaviest single-day spells, Vagamon received 314 mm of rain on Friday night, Vadasserikkara 331 mm, Vazhikkadavu 308 mm and Ayyankunnu in Kannur 320 mm.

Kerala’s monsoon deficit has dropped from 36% on July 29 to 24% on August 3. However, the short spell of intense rainfall is unlikely to significantly replenish groundwater reserves, according to C P Priju, principal scientist at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM).

“Recently we are witnessing extreme rainfall over a short duration of time in Kerala. This will not help to replenish the ground water resources as there will be heavy runoff and flash floods. Rainfall of normal intensity over a long duration will help infiltration and percolation of water, which is not happening in the case of intense rainfall.