Minister CP John stands by remarks on women using Kerala’s free bus scheme despite backlash

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister C. P. John has sparked a controversy with his remarks on women using the "Priyadarshini Free Travel" scheme on KSRTC buses.

Speaking at the state conference of the Kerala Bus Transport Association in Palakkad on Monday, the minister said he stood firmly by his comments even after they drew widespread criticism, insisting they were intended to highlight the genuine poverty experienced by women.

The minister said women rush to board money-strapped KSRTC buses because they lack cash in hand. However, he noted that the same women pay fees to send their children to private schools.

He added that people avoid private hospitals when they fall sick and instead lie on the verandahs of government hospitals. He said the overall behaviour of the people of Kerala in matters of public health, education and transport was "truly surprising".

Despite drawing widespread criticism for his remarks, the minister doubled down on his statement, asserting that he firmly stood by his words.

Clarifying his stance after the controversy erupted, he said his remarks were meant to highlight the genuine poverty experienced by women, a reality that he admitted the political leadership, including himself, had failed to fully grasp.

Dismissing concerns over the fallout, John emphasised that he was not bothered by the controversy and refuted claims that he had accused the people of Kerala of merely pretending to be poor.

The State Committee of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has strongly condemned Transport Minister C. P. John’s controversial remarks regarding women using the "Priyadarshini Free Travel" scheme, terming them "misogynistic and deeply insulting.

In a press statement, AIDWA stated that the minister's comments expose the contemptuous attitude of both the minister and the government toward women and the broader public.

The state committee demanded that Minister C. P. John immediately retract his derogatory remarks and offered an unconditional apology to the women of Kerala.