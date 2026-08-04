One-fifth share in volume, value: Ernakulam drives Kerala’s UPI economy

KOCHI: From roadside tea stalls and fish markets to supermarkets, hospitals, and educational institutions, QR codes have become as common as cash counters across Kerala. And, true to its billing as Kerala’s commercial capital, Ernakulam district is leading the state’s shift to digital payments.

The latest district-wise Unified Payments Interface (UPI) data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows that the state’s digital payments ecosystem is maturing fast, with Ernakulam emerging as the undisputed leader in both transaction volume and value.

During the latest reporting period of June 2026, Kerala recorded 454.91 million UPI transactions — 2% of the country’s total volume — valued at `63,489.63 crore, or 2.2% of the national total. At the centre of this digital economy is Ernakulam, which logged 91.24 million transactions worth `11,938.18 crore. The district alone accounted for nearly one-fifth of Kerala’s total UPI volume and value, well ahead of every other district.

Thiruvananthapuram ranked second with 54.74 million transactions worth `7,460.96 crore, followed by Kozhikode with 46.36 million transactions valued at `6,101.46 crore. Malappuram, despite being the state’s most populous district, was close behind with 45.43 million transactions worth `6,026.62 crore. Thrissur, another key commercial hub, rounded out the top five with 40.26 million transactions valued at `5,808.91 crore.

Banking experts say the numbers reflect more than just population. “Ernakulam’s emergence as the leading district for UPI transactions reflects its strong digital ecosystem, high smartphone penetration, and vibrant economic activity.

As Kerala’s commercial hub, it has a diverse mix of retail consumers, businesses, professionals, educational institutions and merchants who have made digital payments part of daily life,” said Indraneel Pandit, chief digital officer, Federal Bank. For Pandit, the scale shows UPI has moved beyond convenience.