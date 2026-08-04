Rest above the clouds, Nimsdai

Forever in the Himalayas

For Zuhra Siraj, the ascent to Everest two months ago was a milestone for many reasons. The Malappuram-native and mother of two had tried her hand at the feat earlier too, but in vain. This time, her resolve was stronger and her choices careful. “Probably why I chose to climb with Nimsdai,” says the 40-year-old. But on the climb, it was not just Everest anymore. It was the lessons in life that she picked up from the legendary climber, the likes of whom “do not appear often”. “He was very good at inspiring you and keeping your energy up through every turn of the climb. I understood that summitting is not about the body, but the mind. It came with its discipline too — he told me to keep my time scrupulously without any fail. When someone had a fall and got his leg stuck in a crevice, Nimsdai told him that he was just 45% down and that he was more than that fall to pick himself up,” she recalls, adding Nimsdai’s care for each of his travel mates was endearing. “He would personally check in to make sure if we had eaten, if we had any issues, etc,” she remembers. And then, at the end of it all, when she teared up in bliss of having summited the peak, he hugged her as she spoke of her hidden fear of having to give up. “But his famous words — ‘Giving up is not in the blood’ — led me on,” she recalls. It was this moment of warmth between him and her that became his final Instagram post before he went up the Broad Peak, where he now rests forever — in the lap of the Himalayas.