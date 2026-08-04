Sabarimala ghee purchase from Milma bypassed e-tender

KOCHI: The chief vigilance and security officer, Sabarimala, on Monday filed a report before the Kerala High Court revealing that the decision to abandon the e-tender process and procure ghee from Milma at a substantially higher price was taken despite specific objections raised by the commissioner.

The report also discloses several discrepancies relating to the procurement, transportation, quality verification and actual receipt of the ghee.

Considering the report, the court stated that prima facie, the materials collected during the preliminary enquiry indicate the possibility of a coordinated course of action involving certain members of the Travancore Devaswom Board and officials, resulting in substantial financial loss to the Board and the possible supply of substandard ghee for the preparation of aravana.

The report further raises a serious apprehension that payments may have been released even in respect of quantities of ghee that may not have actually been supplied. The court said the allegations strike at the very integrity of the procurement process and involve the misutilisation of public funds entrusted to a statutory body administering one of the most revered temples in the country.