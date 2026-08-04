Sabarimala ghee purchase from Milma bypassed e-tender

KOCHI: The chief vigilance and security officer, Sabarimala, on Monday filed a report before the Kerala High Court revealing that the decision to abandon the e-tender process and procure ghee from Milma at a substantially higher price was taken despite specific objections raised by the commissioner.
The report also discloses several discrepancies relating to the procurement, transportation, quality verification and actual receipt of the ghee.
Considering the report, the court stated that prima facie, the materials collected during the preliminary enquiry indicate the possibility of a coordinated course of action involving certain members of the Travancore Devaswom Board and officials, resulting in substantial financial loss to the Board and the possible supply of substandard ghee for the preparation of aravana.
The report further raises a serious apprehension that payments may have been released even in respect of quantities of ghee that may not have actually been supplied. The court said the allegations strike at the very integrity of the procurement process and involve the misutilisation of public funds entrusted to a statutory body administering one of the most revered temples in the country.
The matter, therefore, warrants a thorough, independent and comprehensive investigation. Hence, the court ordered a probe by vigilance and anti-corruption bureau and directed to file a report within one month.
The chief vigilance and security officer has expressed a serious apprehension as to whether the entire quantity of 1,61,535 litres of ghee allegedly supplied by Milma had, in fact, reached Sannidhanam. The court said the revelations need serious consideration.
The report stated that according to Milma’s own records, only 1,61,535 litres of ghee had been shown as supplied.
It has also been calculated that, had the Board proceeded with the purchase from the successful L1 bidder, it could have saved an amount of `2,27,76,435.
Minister orders probe
Meanwhile, Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has ordered a detailed investigation into the allegation.
No lapses on Milma’s part, says chairman
Milma chairman K S Mani said there were no lapses on its part. Addressing the media on Monday, he said Milma has not received any official communication from the Travancore Devaswom Board regarding any issue with the quality of the ghee supplied. Welcoming the investigation, the authorities said that if the Milma ghee was replaced with any substandard product, those responsible must be identified and prosecuted.