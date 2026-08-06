CET’s electric retrofit breathes new life into ageing diesel hauliers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As fuel costs climb and environmental rules tighten, the answer for many industries may not be buying new vehicles but reinventing the ones they already own.

The College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has demonstrated just that by converting an ageing diesel-powered hauling vehicle into an electric one for Travancore Titanium Products Limited (TTPL).

The initiative could offer industries a practical and affordable way to modernise ageing fleets while cutting operating costs and carbon emissions.

Many industries continue to rely on decades-old diesel hauling vehicles. Though structurally sound, they have become expensive to run because of rising fuel prices, high maintenance costs and stricter emission norms.

Instead of scrapping them, CET developed an electric powertrain that gives these vehicles a new lease of life. The first retrofitted electric hauling vehicle was handed over to TTPL, marking a successful collaboration between academia and industry.

The project traces its origins to an internship visit by CET faculty members to TTPL. During the visit, the PSU officials pointed out nearly a dozen hauling vehicles lying idle due to mechanical failures.

Some were nearly three decades old and sourcing spare parts had become difficult as their manufacturers had shut down.

“We initially proposed converting the diesel vehicles into electric ones as a joint venture. As the PSU cited financial constraints, we decided to take it up using our own funds,” said Suresh Lal S R, an assistant professor with CET’s department of mechanical engineering.