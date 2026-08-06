CET’s electric retrofit breathes new life into ageing diesel hauliers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As fuel costs climb and environmental rules tighten, the answer for many industries may not be buying new vehicles but reinventing the ones they already own.
The College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has demonstrated just that by converting an ageing diesel-powered hauling vehicle into an electric one for Travancore Titanium Products Limited (TTPL).
The initiative could offer industries a practical and affordable way to modernise ageing fleets while cutting operating costs and carbon emissions.
Many industries continue to rely on decades-old diesel hauling vehicles. Though structurally sound, they have become expensive to run because of rising fuel prices, high maintenance costs and stricter emission norms.
Instead of scrapping them, CET developed an electric powertrain that gives these vehicles a new lease of life. The first retrofitted electric hauling vehicle was handed over to TTPL, marking a successful collaboration between academia and industry.
The project traces its origins to an internship visit by CET faculty members to TTPL. During the visit, the PSU officials pointed out nearly a dozen hauling vehicles lying idle due to mechanical failures.
Some were nearly three decades old and sourcing spare parts had become difficult as their manufacturers had shut down.
“We initially proposed converting the diesel vehicles into electric ones as a joint venture. As the PSU cited financial constraints, we decided to take it up using our own funds,” said Suresh Lal S R, an assistant professor with CET’s department of mechanical engineering.
The project was executed by MTech Renewable Energy student David Cicin Iraniose under Suresh Lal’s guidance. The retrofit not only made the vehicle emission-free but also improved its performance.
While the original diesel vehicle could haul up to two tonnes, the electric version can carry three tonnes. Powered by a 6 Kwh battery, it delivers more than 200 Nm of torque, which is significantly higher than its diesel counterpart.
The economics are equally compelling. “A new diesel hauling vehicle of similar capacity costs up to `7 lakh, while converting an existing one into an electric vehicle costs around `2.5 lakh,” said Suresh Lal.
Encouraged by the success of the prototype, CET is now open to partnering with industries to retrofit more diesel-powered vehicles.
The initiative also received support from CET Principal Suresh K; the department of mechanical engineering, headed by A S Karthika and V S Unnikrishnan; and instructors Shaiju P S and R Ganeshan, who provided technical guidance during the project. At a time when industries are looking for cleaner and more economical solutions, CET’s initiative shows that giving existing machines a second life can be smarter than replacing them.
Giving old vehicles a new life
College of Engineering Trivandrum’s (CET) tech intervention converts diesel-powered haulers into electric
Cuts fuel and maintenance costs significantly
Extends vehicle life while reducing carbon emissions
Enhanced carrying capacity, outperforming diesel vehicle
Electric retrofitted vehicle reduces cost by one-third