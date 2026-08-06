‘I am a theatre artist at heart’: Roopashree Vorkady

KASARAGOD: Mithya’ won the award for best Kannada movie at the recent 72nd National Film Awards. But the joy did not end there. Along with Athish Shetty, who picked up the prize for best child artist, the flick bagged the best supporting actress honour for a 26-year-old industry veteran from a small village in Kasaragod district.

For Roopashree Vorkady, it was a vindication for a career that has spanned 95 films in six languages. In an interview, Roopashree recounts her journey from a teenager getting a break in Tulu plays to a national award winning actress.

Excerpts:

Give us an insight into your family and early professional background

I was born into an ordinary family in Vorkady. My father Harish Shettigar is a carpenter. My mother Hemavathi passed away when I was 12. I am the second of four girls. I was in Class 9 when renowned Tulu playwright Vijay Kumar Kodialbail came around looking for a girl of my age to act in one of his plays. He places a lot of emphasis on characterisation in his plays and I supposedly suited one of the characters he had penned. I was offered `500 for each staging. It was good money for a family struggling to make ends meet. I grabbed the chance with both hands.

How did you first break into movies?

The transition from stage to silver screen happened gradually. It was around 2005 that I was offered a role in the Tulu movie ‘Birse’. It was a dream come true, something that I had been praying for to the deities of Udyawar Mada. I have since acted in Tulu, Kannada, Beary, Arebashe, Konkani films. My two Malayalam movies are yet to be released. Even in my early days in the industry, I used to be repeatedly cast as a mother. I came to be known as the ‘mother of many children’ among my peers. But I am a theatre artist at heart. My most powerful stage role was also as a mother -- a demoness named Nilavulla Sanghe.