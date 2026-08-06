‘I am a theatre artist at heart’: Roopashree Vorkady

KASARAGOD: Mithya’ won the award for best Kannada movie at the recent 72nd National Film Awards. But the joy did not end there. Along with Athish Shetty, who picked up the prize for best child artist, the flick bagged the best supporting actress honour for a 26-year-old industry veteran from a small village in Kasaragod district.
For Roopashree Vorkady, it was a vindication for a career that has spanned 95 films in six languages. In an interview, Roopashree recounts her journey from a teenager getting a break in Tulu plays to a national award winning actress.
Excerpts:
Give us an insight into your family and early professional background
I was born into an ordinary family in Vorkady. My father Harish Shettigar is a carpenter. My mother Hemavathi passed away when I was 12. I am the second of four girls. I was in Class 9 when renowned Tulu playwright Vijay Kumar Kodialbail came around looking for a girl of my age to act in one of his plays. He places a lot of emphasis on characterisation in his plays and I supposedly suited one of the characters he had penned. I was offered `500 for each staging. It was good money for a family struggling to make ends meet. I grabbed the chance with both hands.
How did you first break into movies?
The transition from stage to silver screen happened gradually. It was around 2005 that I was offered a role in the Tulu movie ‘Birse’. It was a dream come true, something that I had been praying for to the deities of Udyawar Mada. I have since acted in Tulu, Kannada, Beary, Arebashe, Konkani films. My two Malayalam movies are yet to be released. Even in my early days in the industry, I used to be repeatedly cast as a mother. I came to be known as the ‘mother of many children’ among my peers. But I am a theatre artist at heart. My most powerful stage role was also as a mother -- a demoness named Nilavulla Sanghe.
How do you view Tulu theatre and cinema?
In the Karavali region (Tulu-speaking coastal Karnataka), Tulu theatre is very strong. Tulu cinema evolved from it. Even today, Tulu plays attract more crowds than Tulu cinema, which has seen many ups and downs. There are many elements of Tuluva culture that have become the basis of plays. For instance, the popular Kannada film ‘Kantara’ is the cinematic version of the Tulu play ‘Shivadoothe Gulige’ in which I portrayed Nilavulla Sanghe. I have acted in more than 200 plays. Tulu cinema has struggled to scale because of financial constraints.
How has Kasaragod contributed to theatre, especially Tulu theatre?
Tremendously. There are more than 6,000 people, including artists and technicians, from Kasaragod, full-timers, eking out a living in Tulu theatre. There are also Tulu movie actors from Kasaragod, including Prakash Thuminad, who was also part of the ‘Mithya’ cast, J P Thuminad, who acted in ‘Su From So’, and veterans like Radhakrishna Kumabla.
How do you see the future of theatre?
Theatre is here to stay. Modern technology has only improved the experience of watching a play. Youngsters are breathing in more creativity with scenes, settings and other facilities.
What is your take on Malayalam theatre and cinema?
Malayalam theatre and cinema have both been trendsetters. The realistic movies and versatile actors that Malayalam cinema churns out are unmatched. Malalayam theatre is very rooted and strong as well.
What was your experience working on Mithya?
The cast was asked to attend a workshop. It was there that I realised that the movie demanded a toned-down version of the actor in me. I thought it would be a cakewalk playing the role of a mother. But was a great learning experience. We created a family-like atmosphere to help the child artists adapt and bond with others, and help us all deliver natural performances.
What has been your source of motivation in your long stint as an actress?
It revolved around my determination to earn a living. When I started acting, there was a stigma surrounding artists. Fortunately, that has declined to a great extent now. My father was another source of motivation. Despite the stereotyping associated with acting, he never clipped my wings, and I have seen him struggling to raise four daughters singlehandedly. He still does carpentry to support the family. My spiritual roots have been another major source of motivation. All I ask of god is for enough work to make ends meet.