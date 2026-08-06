Kerala braces for more heavy rain

‘Entire disaster management machinery on alert’

“The amount of rainfall alone does not determine the impact. The ground is already saturated, and minor landslips have been reported in several places. Additional heavy rain could aggravate the situation, particularly in vulnerable hilly regions,” she said.

According to weather experts, Kerala is currently under the influence of multiple weather systems, including cyclonic circulations over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the Bay of Bengal.

“The immediate increase in rain is primarily linked to the temporary strengthening of the monsoon by these weather systems and the indirect influence of Typhoon Dolphin. The typhoon is expected to strengthen the moisture-laden westerly winds over the Arabian Sea, enhancing rainfall along the Kerala coast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” said meteorologist Rajeevan Erikkulam.

According to IMD, Typhoon Dolphin is not directly influencing Kerala but is altering the larger atmospheric circulation. “Combined with a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the typhoon is strengthening the westerly winds that transport moisture from the Arabian Sea towards the state, leading to enhanced rainfall,” Neetha Gopal said.

Rajeevan Erikkulam said the ongoing spell was exceptional in terms of rainfall intensity. “Kerala has received nearly half of the rain normally expected during the entire month of August within just the first five days,” he said. However, the IMD does not expect another major widespread rainfall event after August 8. The strengthening El Nino continues to pose a challenge to the southwest monsoon during the latter part of the season.

The Disaster Management Authority, meanwhile, said it’s fully prepared to deal with the situation. “We are anticipating another spell of heavy rain over the next two days and the entire disaster management machinery is on alert,” KSDMA member secretary Shekhar Kuriakose told TNIE.

“All preparedness measures have already been activated across the state. Relief camps have been opened wherever required, district administrations have been instructed to remain on high alert, and emergency response teams are ready for immediate deployment.

Currently, 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force are deployed across Kerala to respond swiftly to any emergencies. We are closely monitoring the situation round the clock and will take additional measures if conditions worsen,” he said.