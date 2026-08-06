Kerala floods expose waste mgmt gaps as plastic, debris resurface

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tonnes of plastic waste, household refuse and debris that resurfaced in Kerala’s rivers, canals and water bodies after the recent floods have exposed persistent gaps in the state’s waste management system, with officials admitting that a substantial portion of waste still escapes the organised collection network despite years of strengthening decentralised waste management.

According to official sources, around 7,500 to 10,000 tonnes of post-flood waste are expected to be handled. During the 2018 flood, around 18,000 tonnes of waste had to be scientifically disposed of.

The local self-government department (LSGD), which has launched large-scale clean-up operations in flood-hit districts, is drawing up a plan to scientifically collect and dispose of the accumulated waste. According to the LSGD, the exact quantity of flood waste can be estimated only after floodwaters recede completely. The department has brought in the Clean Kerala Company to ensure the scientific handling of waste in the flood-hit local bodies of central Kerala and the upper Kuttanad region.

Local bodies have been asked to identify major accumulation points and remove the debris before it triggers secondary public health and environmental hazards. The floodwaters have washed tonnes of plastic, damaged household articles, vegetation, construction debris and silt into rivers, streams, canals and public spaces, blocking natural drainage channels in several places.