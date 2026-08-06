Kerala: Kolloorvila Co-op Bank depositors’ ordeal drags on as elderly savers plead for money

KOLLAM: The climb up the stairs to the head office of the Kolloorvila Service Co-operative Bank at Pallimukku has become a painful routine for hundreds of depositors, here. Many of them are senior citizens, retired government employees and ex-servicemen who have spent years to ensure decent life savings.

Inside the bank, anxious customers queue up every day, while raised voices echo through the hall as frustrated depositors demand answers. Outside, several elderly people wait their turn, struggling to climb the stairs in the hope that this visit may finally bring them their money.

According to depositors, more than 200 people have been affected by the financial crisis. Around 100 affected depositors have formed a WhatsApp group to coordinate legal action, share updates and support one another. A retired government employee said he had deposited `15 lakh in the bank eight years ago. Since then, he has neither received interest on the deposit nor been able to withdraw the amount despite repeated requests.

“I now need the money for my son’s education. Every time I approach the bank, they ask me to come back later. I have been left begging for my own money,” he said. An ex-serviceman said he invested `10 lakh in the bank and has been running from pillar to post for several years to recover his deposit.

For Kunjumon C J, who earlier lived in Chavara and has now shifted to Changanassery, distance has only made matters worse. “I cannot visit the bank regularly anymore. I came to know about many developments only through my friends. They don’t even pick my calls now, “ he said.