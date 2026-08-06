Kerala opposes any move to raise Mullaperiyar water level beyond 142 feet

Kerala Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph said on Thursday that the state would approach the Supreme Court if Tamil Nadu proceeded with its reported move to raise the Mullaiperiyar reservoir's water level beyond 142 feet.

He said key directions issued by the apex court on the safety of the reservoir have not been complied with. He further added that Tamil Nadu had failed to carry out inspections mandated by the Supreme Court.

In the state budget on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu government had announced its plans to pursue raising the water level of the dam located in Kerala's Idukki district.

The minister said the Tamil Nadu budget announcement was discussed at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday, following which an emergency meeting of the Water Resources Department was convened to assess the situation.

Speaking to reporters in Kottayam, Joseph said Kerala's stand remained unchanged that the water level should not be raised beyond 142 feet under any circumstances.

"Under no circumstances will Kerala permit raising the water level of the Mullaperiyar Dam beyond 142 feet. Kerala does not agree to it, and this remains the firm position of our state. We are passing through a period of heightened concern regarding the safety of the Mullaperiyar Dam," he said.

Joseph said Kerala had also sought before the Supreme Court that the National Dam Safety Authority itself should conduct a comprehensive safety inspection of the Mullaperiyar dam.

"That inspection was supposed to take place before December 31. However, even a basic safety audit has not been conducted so far," he said.

The minister further said the Supreme Court had also issued directions regarding the strengthening of the Baby Dam, but those measures too remained unimplemented.

"At a time when even the safety inspection and strengthening measures directed by the Supreme Court remain incomplete, it is extremely unfortunate that Tamil Nadu has raised such a demand and made an announcement of this nature," he said.