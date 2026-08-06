Kerala opposes plan to raise water level in Mullaperiyar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has strongly opposed the Tamil Nadu government’s budget announcement declaring plans to pursue raising the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam.

Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph asserted that Kerala will formally convey its strong protest to Tamil Nadu, affirming that under no circumstances will the state permit the water level to be increased.

Emphasising that safety of the aging dam remains the primary concern, the minister reiterated Kerala’s firm stance that the reservoir level must not exceed 142 feet.

He added that the state is considering all available legal remedies, including moving the Supreme Court, to counter Tamil Nadu’s move.

The controversy erupted following Tamil Nadu’s latest budget presentation, where the government outlined plans to raise the Mullaperiyar water level in accordance with existing inter-state agreements, tribunal verdicts, and judicial directives.