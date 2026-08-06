LDF’s ’25 flood resilience initiative under scanner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government has unveiled a new Disaster Resilient Programme to strengthen flood mitigation, a multi-crore 2018 post-flood initiative launched by the previous LDF government with almost identical objectives has come under renewed scrutiny following the latest flood-like situation.

The Resilient Kerala Programme (RKP) - Programme for Results (PforR), launched in May 2025 under the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme (RKDP), was conceived as a comprehensive strategy to improve flood preparedness and climate resilience after the floods of 2018 and 2019.

The project was implemented through agreements with international funding agencies, including the World Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD). A phased implementation between 2025 and 2030 was envisaged.

As part of the programme, an Integrated River Basin Management (IRBM) Plan was prepared for the Greater Pampa Basin, covering the Pampa, Achankovil and Manimala rivers. The basin spans the flood-prone districts of Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, which bore the brunt of the 2018 and 2019 floods.

The programme aimed to establish reliable early warning systems, strengthen flood forecasting, optimise reservoir operations, mitigate the impact of extreme floods and improve long-term water security.