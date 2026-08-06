‘Pookie’ CM Satheesan left helpless, Centre nips Kerala’s vehicle modification plans

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the motor vehicles department (MVD) has undertaken an online public survey to draft new, progressive guidelines for vehicle modifications, the Centre has clarified that state governments have no authority to determine standards regarding the modifications and emphasised that strict central laws exist on the matter.
The clarification came from Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari while responding to a query from MP V Sivadasan in the Rajya Sabha.
He said specifying standards for vehicle modification is strictly the domain of the Union government and states possess no powers in that regard. Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, no alterations can be made to the core specifications provided by vehicle manufacturers in the registration certificate.
The Union minister said that prior approval from the registering authority is mandatory before making any modification, and an application to record the changes in the registration certificate must be submitted within 14 days of completion.
Meanwhile, MVD officials in the state said they wanted to understand the real motivations behind these alterations – whether driven by a quest for raw performance, eye-catching aesthetics, or necessary physical disability adaptations.
Modifications such as changing body colour, engine alterations, retrofitment of LNG or CNG kits, EV conversions, adaptation for disabled use, and chassis frame replacement require prior permission and must be entered in the registration certificate under Rule 112 of the CMVR.
MVD has previously conducted several enforcement drives targeting unsafe modifications, with officials warning that illegal fittings could trigger fire accidents and distract road users, posing serious safety risks.
Flexibility in laws related to vehicle modifications was one of the key promises in the election manifesto of the UDF. After coming to power, Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced that safe modifications – excluding dangerous alterations – would be considered. In the first phase, the allowed modifications were classified, leading to an underwhelming response from motor enthusiasts who were expecting major relaxations.
The guidelines listed 18 allowed minor modifications, including interior ambient lighting, additional speakers, stickers, and chrome garnish. However, major structural changes remain strictly prohibited and the state department has made no relaxation to Rule 112 of the CMVR.
Despite years of strict law enforcement, vehicle modification remains a thriving subculture across Kerala. Bikers routinely upgrade to custom seats, alloy wheels, aftermarket exhausts, and sleek LED setups, with tastefully modified bikes commanding top dollar in the secondary market. Even private tour operators running college trips routinely outfit their buses with flashy fittings to appeal to younger crowds.
Because custom projects in the state can cross the `3-lakh mark, the MVD survey also tests public awareness regarding crucial practicalities, such as voided manufacturer warranties and rejected insurance claims. Crucially, the department is even asking if owners would be willing to pay a designated government fee or cess to get their custom work legally endorsed directly onto their registration certificates.
Key promise
Flexibility in laws related to vehicle modifications was one of the key promises in the election manifesto of the UDF. After coming to power, Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced that safe modifications – excluding dangerous alterations – would be considered. In the first phase, the allowed modifications were classified, leading to an underwhelming response from motor enthusiasts who were expecting major relaxations.