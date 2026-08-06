‘Pookie’ CM Satheesan left helpless, Centre nips Kerala’s vehicle modification plans

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the motor vehicles department (MVD) has undertaken an online public survey to draft new, progressive guidelines for vehicle modifications, the Centre has clarified that state governments have no authority to determine standards regarding the modifications and emphasised that strict central laws exist on the matter.

The clarification came from Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari while responding to a query from MP V Sivadasan in the Rajya Sabha.

He said specifying standards for vehicle modification is strictly the domain of the Union government and states possess no powers in that regard. Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, no alterations can be made to the core specifications provided by vehicle manufacturers in the registration certificate.

The Union minister said that prior approval from the registering authority is mandatory before making any modification, and an application to record the changes in the registration certificate must be submitted within 14 days of completion.

Meanwhile, MVD officials in the state said they wanted to understand the real motivations behind these alterations – whether driven by a quest for raw performance, eye-catching aesthetics, or necessary physical disability adaptations.

Modifications such as changing body colour, engine alterations, retrofitment of LNG or CNG kits, EV conversions, adaptation for disabled use, and chassis frame replacement require prior permission and must be entered in the registration certificate under Rule 112 of the CMVR.

MVD has previously conducted several enforcement drives targeting unsafe modifications, with officials warning that illegal fittings could trigger fire accidents and distract road users, posing serious safety risks.