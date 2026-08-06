Rain submerges AC Road in Kerala's Kuttanad; claims of construction lapses amplify

ALAPPUZHA: Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) Road, which was recently rebuilt at a cost of over `750 crore, has become unusable at the very beginning of the flood season, reinforcing criticism that the reconstruction was carried out without adequately addressing the region’s flood vulnerability.

Roads were submerged in different parts including Poovam, Kidangara and Manaykkachira in Kuttanad, after floodwaters overflowed from the AC Canal, disrupting traffic and raising safety concerns. Thousands of people depend on the road every day to reach Alappuzha and Kochi from Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kollam.

“Water from the canal flowed across the road and drained into paddy fields on the northern side, creating a strong current that posed a risk to cars and two-wheelers. Several small vehicles reportedly attempted to pass through the flooded stretch, resulting in engine failures. The present design of the road has contributed to increased flooding in areas south of the highway,” said Thomas Mathew, a resident of Chambakulam.

“The floodwaters originated from a branch of the Manimala river, reached the AC Canal near the first bridge at Kidangara, and flowed forcefully towards the Manaykkachira area before spilling onto the roadway. No warning signs or traffic advisories had been placed at the flooded section, leaving drivers from both Alappuzha and Changanassery unaware of the conditions.