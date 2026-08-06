Through lens of loss, Biju turns Wayanad’s darkest tragedies into evidence, hope

KALPETTA: For Biju P T, an ordinary morning begins with the worst nightmares of others. On Wednesday, he was stepping out of the cold, quiet halls of the Wayanad Medical College Hospital mortuary after documenting the inquest of 35-year-old Sareesh, whose life was abruptly cut short in a road accident in Pulpally the same day.
For anyone else, standing over a body amid lingering grief would be life-altering traumatic.
For the owner of Bindu Studio in Mananthavady, it was simply another day -- a routine start to a selfless journey that has spanned 33 years on the front lines of Wayanad’s most heartbreaking tragedies.
Biju’s journey down this path began at the age of 18, alongside his father. Following his father’s passing, he took up the mantle without hesitation, carrying forward a legacy of quiet resilience. And over three decades, Biju’s camera has silently borne witness to more than 10,000 postmortem and inquest procedures.
His lens has recorded the painful aftermath of high-profile cases like the Kuniyil Ayesha murder in Pallikkal, the Kuzhinilam triple murder, the Indiyerikkunnu double murder and the Kattikkulam Ibrahim Master murder case. He has documented horrific road disasters like the Thalapuzha jeep crash that claimed nine lives, and worked relentlessly through the catastrophic 2019 landslides, taking on up to nine or ten gruelling inquests in a single day.
Despite the brutal reality of his profession, the 51-year-old carries his duty with profound composure and empathy.
“My father opened a studio in Mananthavady and started assisting the police with inquests in the 1980s. I began helping him as an 18 year old, and even today, police rely on me for inquest procedures. I have been doing this work since my youth, and I adapted to it early on,” Biju reflects.
“Over time, it simply became a profession. When there is no one else around to assist, I step in to help police officers in anyway I can. Beyond taking inquest photos, I view this as a service.” His assignments frequently take him deep into the rugged terrains of the Western Ghats, where people encounter the wild.
He has documented the grim remnants of elephant attacks and tiger encounters, including an unsettling incident in Pillakavu where a victim was decapitated. Confronting severe decomposition, violent deaths, or lone skeletons, Biju remains steadfast in his role.
“Whether it is a decomposed body, a skull, or just a skeleton, you have to be prepared for the worst,” Biju explains. “You encounter severe animal attacks where the head might be completely separated from the body. You just have to steel yourself and do the job.”
What truly sets Biju apart is the deep compassion that lights up the dark silence of his workplace. A significant portion of the income he earns from taking these photographs is donated directly toward the medical treatment of underprivileged patients.
Behind every photograph Biju takes lies a crucial piece of evidence for justice, an essential official record for a grieving family, and a silent tribute to a life lost.
Lens on LIFE
Biju has recorded the painful aftermath of high-profile cases like the Kuniyil Ayesha murder in Pallikkal, the Kuzhinilam triple murder, the Indiyerikkunnu double murder and the Kattikkulam Ibrahim Master murder case. He has documented horrific road disasters like the Thalapuzha jeep crash that claimed nine lives, and worked relentlessly through the catastrophic 2019 landslides, taking on up to nine or ten gruelling inquests in a single day