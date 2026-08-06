Through lens of loss, Biju turns Wayanad’s darkest tragedies into evidence, hope

KALPETTA: For Biju P T, an ordinary morning begins with the worst nightmares of others. On Wednesday, he was stepping out of the cold, quiet halls of the Wayanad Medical College Hospital mortuary after documenting the inquest of 35-year-old Sareesh, whose life was abruptly cut short in a road accident in Pulpally the same day.

For anyone else, standing over a body amid lingering grief would be life-altering traumatic.

For the owner of Bindu Studio in Mananthavady, it was simply another day -- a routine start to a selfless journey that has spanned 33 years on the front lines of Wayanad’s most heartbreaking tragedies.

Biju’s journey down this path began at the age of 18, alongside his father. Following his father’s passing, he took up the mantle without hesitation, carrying forward a legacy of quiet resilience. And over three decades, Biju’s camera has silently borne witness to more than 10,000 postmortem and inquest procedures.

His lens has recorded the painful aftermath of high-profile cases like the Kuniyil Ayesha murder in Pallikkal, the Kuzhinilam triple murder, the Indiyerikkunnu double murder and the Kattikkulam Ibrahim Master murder case. He has documented horrific road disasters like the Thalapuzha jeep crash that claimed nine lives, and worked relentlessly through the catastrophic 2019 landslides, taking on up to nine or ten gruelling inquests in a single day.

Despite the brutal reality of his profession, the 51-year-old carries his duty with profound composure and empathy.