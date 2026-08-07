Father among six booked for sexual abuse of minor in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Police have registered seven cases and launched an investigation after a Class X student from Malayalappuzha in the district alleged that she was subjected to repeated sexual abuse by seven persons, including her father.

The allegations surfaced after the girl reportedly shared her ordeal with classmates, following which Childline was alerted. Based on the information received, Childline officials informed the Malayalappuzha police, which initiated an investigation.

During counselling by Childline officials, the girl reportedly stated that the alleged abuse began when she was in Class VII and involved different persons on different occasions. Based on her statement, police registered seven separate cases.

Police said two local suspects have been taken into custody. Five other accused, including the girl’s father who is currently abroad, have been booked.

Another person named in the complaint was found to have dead, said police. According to police, the survivor was living in a rented house with her family, and some of the alleged incidents occurred when her mother was away at work.

Police said the survivor has undergone medical examination and that forensic and other evidence has been collected. The investigation is on.