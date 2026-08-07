Ferry to flight: Water Metro link to airport taking shape in Kochi

KOCHI: Imagine stepping off a boat, walking into the airport through a check-in facility, and boarding a flight without ever getting caught in road traffic. That is the vision taking shape in what could become India’s first airport connected by a Water Metro service.
Drawing inspiration from Hong Kong’s airport ferry model, the Kochi Water Metro is developing a proposal to connect a Water Metro terminal near the Aluva Metro station with the Kochi international airport.
The proposed journey would cover 7.5km in just 12 minutes using smaller, high-speed electric boats travelling at around 20 knots.
“It is technically feasible. The challenge is flooding, so we have to identify the exact location carefully,” Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE.
A hydrological study, which will be completed this week, will determine whether the ambitious project is environmentally feasible.
Project to feature integrated ticketing
It will examine canal development requirements, possible changes in water flow and whether the service could affect surrounding areas. The findings, along with topographical inputs, will form the pre-feasibility report, after which traffic projection studies will be carried out before a detailed project report (DPR) is prepared.
The proposed route will begin near the Aluva Metro station, where passengers will access the Water Metro terminal through a skywalk connecting the two stations. Boats will then travel through the Periyar before entering Chengalthodu, which will be developed for the project, and reach the rear side of the airport.
The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is planning to create a check-in area there for Water Metro passengers. “The plan is that passengers should be able to check in to the airport directly from the Water Metro terminal,” said Water Metro chief operating officer Sajan P John.
The project will also feature integrated ticketing, allowing commuters to use Metro, Water Metro and feeder services through a single ticketing system.
Officials said the service is expected to cut travel time from Aluva to the airport to well under 30 minutes. Currently, reaching Kochi airport by road from Aluva can take anywhere between 25 and 50 minutes depending on traffic. “We plan for an integrated transport system that gives people multiple options and reduces road traffic,” Sajan said.
One of the key questions being examined is whether the route could face issues from saline water intrusion or flooding. “The Eloor regulator prevents seawater from moving upstream into this stretch of the Periyar, so we do not expect saltwater intrusion to affect the proposed Water Metro route. We also have to ensure floodwater does not enter the airport, “ said Sajan.
Officials are also assessing how the proposed Nedumbassery railway station can be integrated into the Water Metro network. However, they said the airport connection will be taken up first, with additional routes to other locations being considered later. Operational aspects, including service timings and challenges during evening hours, are also being studied. Once the pre-feasibility report is ready, it will be submitted to the government.
On a boat to kochi airport
The proposed route will begin near Aluva Metro station, where passengers will access the Water Metro terminal through a skywalk connecting the two stations
Boats will then travel through the Periyar before entering Chengalthodu and reach the rear side of the airport. CIAL plans to create a check-in area there for Water Metro passengers