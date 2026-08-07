Ferry to flight: Water Metro link to airport taking shape in Kochi

KOCHI: Imagine stepping off a boat, walking into the airport through a check-in facility, and boarding a flight without ever getting caught in road traffic. That is the vision taking shape in what could become India’s first airport connected by a Water Metro service.

Drawing inspiration from Hong Kong’s airport ferry model, the Kochi Water Metro is developing a proposal to connect a Water Metro terminal near the Aluva Metro station with the Kochi international airport.

The proposed journey would cover 7.5km in just 12 minutes using smaller, high-speed electric boats travelling at around 20 knots.

“It is technically feasible. The challenge is flooding, so we have to identify the exact location carefully,” Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE.

A hydrological study, which will be completed this week, will determine whether the ambitious project is environmentally feasible.

Project to feature integrated ticketing

It will examine canal development requirements, possible changes in water flow and whether the service could affect surrounding areas. The findings, along with topographical inputs, will form the pre-feasibility report, after which traffic projection studies will be carried out before a detailed project report (DPR) is prepared.

The proposed route will begin near the Aluva Metro station, where passengers will access the Water Metro terminal through a skywalk connecting the two stations. Boats will then travel through the Periyar before entering Chengalthodu, which will be developed for the project, and reach the rear side of the airport.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is planning to create a check-in area there for Water Metro passengers. “The plan is that passengers should be able to check in to the airport directly from the Water Metro terminal,” said Water Metro chief operating officer Sajan P John.