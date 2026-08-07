Passenger attempts to open emergency exit of Kuala Lumpur-Kochi flight mid-air

KOCHI: What began as a routine overnight flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi turned into a terrifying ordeal for over a hundred passengers after a fellow traveller allegedly damaged an emergency exit window panel and attempted to tamper with the emergency exit door while the aircraft was preparing to land at Kochi airport on Wednesday night.

Passengers described the ordeal as terrifying. “There was only about half an hour left before we reached Nedumbassery. Suddenly, we heard a loud noise from near the emergency exit. Everyone started screaming. When we looked, a few passengers were struggling to restrain him,” a passenger identified as Matty expressed through her Instagram handle.

“By the time we reached there, a portion of the emergency exit window panel had been broken. He was pulling at the emergency exit. At that moment, we had mentally accepted death. It was one of the most frightening experiences of our lives,” the passenger wrote.

Another passenger, Aiswarya G R wrote on social media, “It was a midnight flight, and most passengers were fast asleep when we were woken up by a loud and frightening sound of air gushing. A passenger in the emergency row broke a window and managed to interfere with the emergency exit door. Fellow passengers and the Batik Air crew acted immediately, restrained him and prevented the situation from escalating further. It was an extremely frightening experience, but thankfully, all of us are safe,” she wrote.