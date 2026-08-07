Praveen Nettaru murder: One more accused held in Kochi

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested another absconding accused in the 2022 murder of Karnataka BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 25. The accused Ummar Farook M R was arrested from Kochi following a targeted operation based on intelligence inputs.

According to the NIA, Ummar Farook had been absconding since the commencement of the investigation. A Red Corner notice and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him, while the agency had announced a reward of Rs 4 lakh for information leading to the arrest.

Investigators said Ummar Farook attended a conspiracy meeting at the office of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Sullia along with other accused. He is alleged to have agreed to provide his motorcycle to a co-accused for identifying potential targets and carrying out reconnaissance in Bellare village ahead of the murder.