Union ministry puts Kerala's Edappally-Aroor elevated highway project on hold

KOCHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to put the 14.64-km-long Edappally-Aroor six-lane elevated highway project on hold. Replying to Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden’s question on the status of the project, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha that the National Highways Authority will take up the Angamaly-Aroor bypass project to address the traffic congestion on the Angamaly-Edappally-Kundanoor stretch of NH 66.

“I had an unofficial discussion with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and I tried to convince him about the importance of Aroor - Edappally stretch which is the most congested traffic corridor in the state. As the road from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram reaches Edappally, the six-lane highway shrinks to four-lane which leads to congestion.

Besides it is a major intersection where National Highway 66, coastal highway, merges with NH 544. This makes the Edappally - Aroor stretch the most congested corridor in the state. The minister said the NHAI is prioritising completion of the existing projects and new projects will be considered only after commissioning the current projects,” said Hibi Eden.

“We had proposed the six-lane elevated highway as land acquisition is not possible on the Edappally-Aroor stretch due to the presence of huge projects like malls and flats on either side of the stretch. We had engaged an agency to prepare the detailed project report for the elevated highway. But the agency abandoned the project half way.

The main challenge for the elevated highway is the intersection of Kochi Metro line at Palarivattam and Vyttila. I have taken up the issue with Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who has assured to recommend the elevated highway as a priority project considering its importance,” he said.