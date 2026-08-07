X-Band Doppler weather radar to boost forecast accuracy in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to significantly strengthen its ability to detect cloudburst-like events, strengthen real-time nowcasts, and improve forecast accuracy with the commissioning of the X-Band Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The radar, which is being deployed at Pulpally in Wayanad, is expected to be commissioned by December 2026.

IMD director Neetha K Gopal told TNIE that the radar will provide real-time monitoring of rapidly developing weather systems, improve the accuracy of forecasts and help pinpoint areas likely to experience severe weather.

The IMD, in a press release issued here, said that the radar is being installed under the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ initiative to enhance weather surveillance and provide timely warnings of extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall and cloudburst-like situations.

The radar is being installed in the land provided by Pazhassi Raja College, Pulpally, with the support of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Neetha said that the installation fills a critical gap in state’s weather observation network.