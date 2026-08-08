Amid protests, search continues for 3 fishermen missing after separate boat mishaps in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The search operation for three fishermen who have been missing since July 31 entered its ninth day on Saturday.

Alongside boats and drones, helicopters and vessels of the Coast Guard are reportedly engaged in the search.

The fishermen were reported missing following separate fishing boat mishaps in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

Amid intensifying stir, the State government on Friday reached out to the families of the missing fishermen in an effort to address their grievances and defuse the protests, a report said.

The search operation is being carried out in the Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi areas of Thiruvananthapuram district and Neendakara in Kollam district.

Gautam Krishna

Gautam Krishna (26) of Puthenthura went missing after a fishing boat capsized at Neendakara on July 31.

Gautam's father, Radhakrishnan (48), and grandfather, Rajeevan (74), who were also on the fishing boat, died in the mishap.

Following a protest by Gautam's mother Reshma, the search operation was intensified from Friday with additional Coastal Police boats deployed and Coast Guard helicopters and drones being used in the search, officials said.

John Mathias

Meanwhile, the Vizhinjam Coastal Police are continuing the search for John Mathias (54) of Pulluvila, who went missing in a separate boat mishap off the Thiruvananthapuram coast on July 31.

Officials at the Vizhinjam Coastal Police Station said the search would be expanded to more areas on Saturday.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan spoke to the daughter of John Mathias over the phone on Friday and assured her that the search would be intensified to locate her father.

Shijin

The search for Shijin (32), who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Muthalapozhi on July 31, also resumed on Saturday morning.