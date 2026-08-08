Kerala: Hunt on for Ayanki; brother, 2 associates booked

KOCHI: Soon after openly challenging Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to order a fresh probe into the case against him and daring the police to act, a 10-member special squad was constituted to trace history-sheeter Arjun Ayanki. Police conducted an extensive search in Kochi on Friday and later moved to Thrissur after his last mobile phone tower location was traced there.

As police got visuals of him crossing Paliyekkara Toll Plaza, Ayanki continued to taunt the police on social media, posting that he was “waiting at the Vadakkunnathan Temple grounds” in Thrissur. Meanwhile, his brother Akhil Ayanki was booked from Thrissur around 7.30pm for allegedly helping him evade arrest. Two of Ayanki’s friends from Kannur have also been detained on similar allegations. Police across the district have been alerted as the search operation continues.

The manhunt was launched after Ayanki challenged Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Friday in a Facebook post saying, “I challenge Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to order a reinvestigation into the case in which my friends and I were arraigned as accused and jailed. If the reinvestigation proves that I am innocent, then action should be taken against Circle Inspector Prashanth for abusing his authority by foisting a false case against me.”