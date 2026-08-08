Kerala rains persist, several districts remain inundated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rains continued in several parts of Kerala on Saturday, prolonging waterlogging and inundation in many districts, while the IMD forecast moderate rainfall at isolated places in seven districts in the morning.

Moderate rainfall accompanied by winds reaching up to 30 kmph is very likely at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, the India Meteorological Department said.

Light rainfall is likely at isolated places in the remaining districts, it said.

With floodwaters yet to recede completely, a large number of people continued to stay in relief camps in several south and central districts.

For Sunday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

An orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

The Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad regions of Alappuzha remained inundated, though floodwaters were gradually receding, officials said.

In several coastal areas, high waves, sea incursion and strong winds kept fishermen off the sea.

In view of the prevailing rains, holidays have been declared for all educational institutions in eight districts - Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha -for Saturday as a precautionary measure.

The holiday applies to all educational institutions, from anganwadis to professional colleges, authorities said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said strong winds were among the state's most destructive weather-related hazards, often causing damage by uprooting trees and snapping branches.